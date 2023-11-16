AUS vs SA, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Will Weather Play Spoilsport In Kolkata?

The 2nd semi-final will take place at the Eden Gardens. | (Credits: Twitter)

The 2nd semi-final of the 2023 World Cup between Australia and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is likely to be a damp squib. The clash will take place on Thursday (November 16th), but there is rain forecast in the 'City of Joy', which threatens to play spoilsport.

According to Accuweather, the weather is likely to be cloudy and there 25% chances of precipitation on Thursday afternoon, with the temperature hovering at 29 degrees. The chances of precipitation is also 25% in the evening, with the weather remaining hazy.

While there is a reserve day for the semi-final, the forecast for the reserve day is also bleak. In case of no-result, South Africa will progress to the decider since they finished higher on the points table after the league stage. While both Proteas and Australia registered 7 wins each, the former's net run-rate is far superior.

Team India seal their place in the 2023 World Cup final:

Meanwhile, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma sealed their place in the final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue had beaten New Zealand in the 1st semi-final on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The highlight of the game was Virat Kohli's 50th ODI century, while Shreyas Iyer also slammed a hundred to lift the Men in Blue to 397.

Right-arm seamer Mohammed Shami was the undisputed star of the night with the ball, taking a record 7 wickets. He also earned the Player of the Match award for his figures of 9.5-0-57-7 and is now the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

