AUS vs SA, 2nd WODI: Female Umpire Goofs Up, Raises Her Finger Despite TV Umpire Saying 'Not Out' In Funny Video

A funny incident took place during the second women's ODI between Australia and South Africa on Wednesday when the on-field umpire goofed up on her signal after a DRS review.

The 24th over of South Africa's innings saw an Ashleigh Gardner delivery hitting batter Sune Luus on the front pad after she tried to sweep but missed.

The Aussies appealed but it was turned down by the on-field umpire Claire Polosak. Captain Alyssa Healy took the review after consulting with Gardner but replays showed that the impact of the ball with the pad was outside the line of the off-stump.

On-field umpire makes funny mistake

The third umpire Sue Redfern then asked Polosak to stay with her original decision of Not Out. But Polosak raised her finger to signal Out before realising her mistake.

She immediately reversed her decision but not before everyone had a good laugh at her expense. Polosak herself looked embarrassed but laughed off the incident.

Notably, Polosak is the first ever female umpire who officiated in a men's Test between Australia and India in Sydney three years ago. She was the fourth umpire in the 2021 Sydney Test which India

SA post challenging score vs AUS

South Africa managed to post 229 for 6 in the rain-reduced 45-over match thanks to Marianne Kapp's 87-ball 75 lower down the batting order.

She smacked 12 fours during her innings and was part of four important partnerships with the South African tail-enders to take her team to a respectable total at the North Sydney stadium.

Megan Schutt and Gardner grabbed a couple of wickets for the home team while Kim Garth and Annabel Sutherland also contributed with one scalp each.