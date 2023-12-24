'They Were Pushing The Cameramen Back': Australia Captain Alyssa Healy On Her Gesture To Team India's Picture

Alyssa Healy at the press conference | Credits: Twitter/BCCI

Australian women's cricket captain Alyssa Healy explained the gesture of taking picture of Team India following the hosts eight-wicket win over the visitors in a one-off Women's Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, December 24.

Healy came in as a surprise surprise photographer to click picture of Harmanpreet Kaur-led side posing with a trophy after historic win against Australia. Australian skipper's gesture received appreciation after the video went viral on social media.

Speaking to media post one-off Women's Test against India, Alyssa Healy stated that she was just helping the cameramen to get a close picture of Team India celebrating with the trophy. The 33-year-old added that she cut out half of Indian team accidentally.

"It wasn’t my camera. It was just that they were pushing the cameramen back, so I thought I’d get one of them an opportunity to get up there, nice and close." Healy said.

"I actually cut out half of the Indian team by accident so I don’t think they’d be using that one.” she added.

Spirit of Cricket 🤝



Australia Captain Alyssa Healy on that gesture to click a special moment, ft. #TeamIndia 📸 👏#INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/PJ6ZlIKGMb — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 24, 2023

Indian women team defeated Australia for the first time in 11 Test matches since the teams first clashed in the format in 1977. This is India's second Test win this month after defeating England by 347 runs at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sneh Rana and Smriti Mandhana starred for India on Day 4

Sneha Rana and Smriti Mandhana helped Team India to wrap the one-off Women's Test against England on Day 4.

Australia entered Day 4 with 233/5 on the board. The visitors were hoped to play whole day and take the match to the final day of the Test. However, India had another plans.

Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Pooja Vastrakar finished the things off quickly. Australia's batting crumbled from 233/5 to 251 all out, losing five in just 18 runs. The visitors set the target of 75 for hosts to chase. Sneh Rana was the star bowler in India's second innings bowling as she scalped four wickets.

While chasing the target of 75, India lost an early wicket in Shafali Verma for 4 at 4/1. Thereafter, Smriti Mandhana led India's batting and top scored with 38* off 61 balls. Mandhana hit the winning runs to clinch India's historic Test win against Australia.

With this historic Test win, India women has remained in Test Cricket for the last 17 years.