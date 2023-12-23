 IND vs AUS: Beth Mooney's Brainfade Gives Way To Run-Out As Richa Ghosh Shows Excellent Game Awareness; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS: Beth Mooney's Brainfade Gives Way To Run-Out As Richa Ghosh Shows Excellent Game Awareness; Watch

IND vs AUS: Beth Mooney's Brainfade Gives Way To Run-Out As Richa Ghosh Shows Excellent Game Awareness; Watch

Richa Ghosh displayed excellent game awareness to run Beth Mooney out on day 3 of the one-off Test.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Beth Mooney was run-out by Richa Ghosh. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Australian opener Beth Mooney suffered a brainfade during day 3 of the standalone Test against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The brain-fade suffered at the crease led to her downfall, throwing away a promising start as India got their first breakthrough of Australia's 2nd innings.

The incident occurred in the 12th over of the innings as Mooney defended a full ball from Sneh Rana to silly point, where Richa Ghosh was stationed. As the left-hander walked out of the crease casually, Ghosh seized the opportunity to hit the stumps at the striker's end to catch Mooney short of the crease. Until that dismissal, Mooney had batted beautifully, hitting 33 off 37 deliveries with 7 boundaries.

Australia wrap up India's innings quickly on the third morning:

After India dominated the first two days to finish with a lead of 157, the visitors wrapped up the innings within 35 minutes of the third morning. Annabel Sutherland broke the massive partnership of 122 between Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar by dismissing the latter for 47.

A couple of overs later, Kim Garth rearranged Deepti Sharma's stumps, with Sutherland returning to dismiss Renuka Singh to end India's innings at 406. The home side produced a magnificent bowling performance on day 1, dismissing Australia for 219. In reply, India didn't lose a wicket until they had 90 on the board by the opening par.

But the tourists kept at it and managed to get India out for a lead of below 200.

Read Also
WATCH: Shafali Verma's fiery send-off after taking catch to dismiss Australia's Beth Mooney
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hardik Pandya Doubtful For IPL 2024 Due To Ankle Injury, Unlikely To Lead MI: Report

Hardik Pandya Doubtful For IPL 2024 Due To Ankle Injury, Unlikely To Lead MI: Report

Gautam Gambhir Gives Correct Answer To Tough Trivia Question On Virat Kohli, Says 'Ladai Meri Sirf...

Gautam Gambhir Gives Correct Answer To Tough Trivia Question On Virat Kohli, Says 'Ladai Meri Sirf...

IND vs AUS: Beth Mooney's Brainfade Gives Way To Run-Out As Richa Ghosh Shows Excellent Game...

IND vs AUS: Beth Mooney's Brainfade Gives Way To Run-Out As Richa Ghosh Shows Excellent Game...

Fan Asks For David Warner's Help To 'Make Rohit Sharma Captain Of MI', Leaves DC Opener In Splits

Fan Asks For David Warner's Help To 'Make Rohit Sharma Captain Of MI', Leaves DC Opener In Splits

From Shubman Gill To Glenn Maxwell: FPJ Picks The Best ODI XI Of 2023

From Shubman Gill To Glenn Maxwell: FPJ Picks The Best ODI XI Of 2023