AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Mel McLaughlin Caught Unaware As She Gives Hilarious Reaction To Australian Wickets; Video Goes Viral

Mel McLaughlin reaction to Australia's back to back wickets | Credits: Twitter/ 7 Cricket

Cricket commentator Mel McLaughlin's hilarious reaction was caught live during the Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, December 28.

The Day 3 of the Boxing Test began with Pakistan resuming their innings at 196/6, with Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal batting on 29 and 2, respectively. However, the visitors could add 68 runs to their first innings as they were bundled out for 264.

Pakistan bowling attack came out with all blazing guns as they dismantled Australia's batting by taking four wickets in just 16 runs. Mir Hamza scalped two wickets of Travis Head (0) and David Warner (6) on the trot in the sixth over of the third innings.

Mir Hamza's back to back wickets left the commentary box amazed. However, Mel McLaughlin's reaction caught the attention of many and the video of the same went viral on social media. McLaughlin was unaware that her reaction was being filmed.

.@mel_mclaughlin spent one over in the commentary box, brought two wickets, and forgot that the camera is always on 😂 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/KFdzBqt59j — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2023

It has been reported that Mel McLaughlin was supposed to spend one over in the commentary, but her presence brought Pakistan two successive wickets in the sixth over.

Incidentally, McLaughlin was stuck in the lift with umpire Richard Illingworth, thus delaying the second session of the Boxing Day Test at an iconic MCG.

Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh steadied Australia's batting after early collapse on Day 3

After Australia suffered an early collapse in batting, losing four wickets in mere 16 runs, Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh kept the hosts batting sailing in the second innings of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After David Warner's dismissal at 16/4, Smith was joined by Mitchell Marsh in the middle and took charge of Australia's innings. The pair formed a crucial 153-run partnership for the fifth wicket until Marsh was dismissed for 96 by Mir Hamza at 169/5. This was for the second time in the Test series that Mitchell Marsh failed to score a century after he was dismissed for 90 in the Perth Test.

Soon after, Pakistan managed to take the wicket of Steve Smith for 50 at 187/6 on the stroke of Day 3 stumps.

For Pakistan, Mir Hamza and Shaheen Afridi emerged as star bowler as they combined picked six wickets, with three scalps each.