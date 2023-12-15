AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: 'Great To Hear 'Dil Dil Pakistan', Michael Vaughan's Hilarious Observation From Perth Stadium

Michael Vaughan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took a jibe at Pakistan national cricket team by pointing out how 'Dil Dil Pakistan' was being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on day 2 of 1st Test against against Australia. Vaughan took to X, drawing plenty of reactions from the Indian fans as they harked back to the 2023 World Cup.

Pakistan cricket team's director Mickey Arthur made a bizarre comment following the 2023 World Cup game against Pakistan. Arthur pointed out that he didn't hear 'Dil Dil Pakistan' at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with fans taking a jibe to suggest it as the reason the visitors lost.

Meanwhile, Vaughan, one of the commentators for the game, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Great to hear ‘Dil Dil’ Pakistan being played at the Perth stadium at tea."

Great to hear ‘Dil Dil’ Pakistan being played at the Perth stadium at tea 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 15, 2023

Aamer Jamal takes 6 wickets before Pakistan survive one full session unscathed:

As for the state of the match, Australia have amassed 487, headlined by a century from David Warner and a whirlwind 90 from Mitchell Marsh. The home side started the day at 346-5, with Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey plundering runs in the first hour. Debutant Aamer Jamal dismissed Carey to break the 90-run stand.

Khurram Shahzad returned to deny Marsh a well-deserved hundred, but Australia had amassed a healthy score until that point. Jamal dismissed the tailenders relatively quickly, ensuring Pakistan get to bat as early as possible.

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq weathered the storm in the 2nd session of play. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood beat the bat several times, but failed to get the breakthrough.