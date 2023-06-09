AUS vs IND, WTC Final Day 3 Live Score & Updates: Green One Handed Blinder Gets The Big Wicket Of Rahane

Australia gets the big wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. Green takes a one-handed blinder at Gully to send Rahane back to the pavilion.

Play resumes. Here we go with the second session of Day 3

The question that remains is how much further can Rahane and Thakur push the boundaries of their partnership? Join us after the lunch break for the continuation of this enthralling battle.

Cummins unleashed a barrage of fierce deliveries upon Thakur, striking his arm twice and his body on multiple occasions. Yet, undeterred, Thakur courageously faced each ball head-on, refusing to back down. The partnership between these two warriors has been nothing short of extraordinary. The narrative, however, could have taken a different turn if Australia had capitalized on their missed opportunities. Three catches were put down during the session, two from Thakur's bat and one from Rahane's. Moreover, Thakur's dismissal was negated due to a no-ball. Nevertheless, Australia maintains a significant advantage, with India currently trailing by 209 runs.

Lady Luck may have favored them, but there is no denying the incredible partnership forged by Rahane and Thakur for India. With unwavering determination, they have weathered relentless challenges, enduring blows and near-misses, all in a valiant effort to salvage the game. Almost the entire session has witnessed their unwavering resilience, after Boland dismantled Bharat's stumps early on with a mesmerizing delivery. Australia, inching closer to a commanding lead, seemed to have a firm grip on the match. However, Rahane stepped up, as he has so often in dire situations for India, finding an able ally in Thakur.