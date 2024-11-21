AUS vs IND 1st Test Weather Update: Rain Threatens To Play Spoilsport In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opening Match At Perth

image: X

The highly anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy is just a day away but the weather on Day 1 is already raising eyebrows. India kick off their Test series against Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday, November 22nd. For Team India Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, while Australia will be led by Pat Cummins.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Weather report for Australia vs India 1st Test

According to reports rains in the city have brought some disruption to the preparation for the opening test. As per predictions, there are 25 per cent chances of rainfall on Day 1 of the Perth Test match. The showers will take place in the morning, which will make the conditions conducive to fast bowling at the Optus Stadium.

Apart from the opening day morning, there are no chances of rain for the rest of the Test match. There might be cloud cover but the game should not face any hurdle due to the weather.

image: accuweather

The Perth curator had hoped that cracks would develop in the pitch as the game goes on, but that now seems unlikely. In that case, one can expect a lot of pace and bounce in the first two days of the Test match, but there on, it might turn out to be a batter's paradise.

Interesting stats from Optus Tadium in Perth

This will be the fifth match at the venue, with Australia having won all four games played here so far.

The toss has been of great significance at the Optus Stadium, with the team winning the toss going on to win all four games played at the venue so far.The average first-innings score at the Optus Stadium is 456. Additionally, teams have scored more than 200 runs in the fourth innings only once across the four games.

The last time India played at this venue was during the BGT in 2017/18, when it lost by 146 runs as Nathan Lyon claimed eight wickets in the contest. Since then, Australia has defeated New Zealand, West Indies, and Pakistan at Optus Stadium. In all four games, Australia won the toss and batted first.