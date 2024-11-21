'Yaar 150 Daala Hai Maine': Jasprit Bumrah Gives Witty Answer To Being Addressed As Medium Pace Bowler

Image: X

Team India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was at his wittiest best during the press conference ahead of the opening test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Perth. Bumrah will be leading Team India in absence of regular skipper Rohit who will miss the opening test. While answering to number of questions from the media, Bumrah was termed as a medium pace bowler in one of the questions asked.

Bumrah in his reply reminded the press room that he has bowled at a speed of 150 kmph before and should be considered a fast bowler. He said, "Medium pace yaar, 150 daala hai maine, fast bowler bol sakte ho (Medium pace, my friend, I have bowled at 150 speed, you can call me fast bowler),"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jasprit Bumrah warns Australia

Bumrah sent a strong message to Australia asking them to not take India lightly in the first Test of the five-match series. He said, “We are very well prepared because we came here early. We got some time to spend at WACA. A lot of youngsters are coming here for the first time. But when we came here for the first time, we got less time than this, and we ended up winning the series."

"We always believe and have confidence in our side. Whenever we play, whatever the situation might be, So yes, in terms of preparations, we are in a very good place. And then now it’s all about being mentally switched on, and we are looking to do that, and hopefully things will fall into place."

India's schedule for the five-match test series against Australia

1st Test: November 22-26, Perth

2nd Test: December 6-10, Adelaide

3rd Test: December 14-18, Brisbane

4th Test: December 26-30, Melbourne

5th Test: January 3-7, Sydney.