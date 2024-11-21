 'Yaar 150 Daala Hai Maine': Jasprit Bumrah Gives Witty Answer To Being Addressed As Medium Pace Bowler
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Yaar 150 Daala Hai Maine': Jasprit Bumrah Gives Witty Answer To Being Addressed As Medium Pace Bowler

'Yaar 150 Daala Hai Maine': Jasprit Bumrah Gives Witty Answer To Being Addressed As Medium Pace Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Perth in absence of Rohit Sharma

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Team India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was at his wittiest best during the press conference ahead of the opening test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Perth. Bumrah will be leading Team India in absence of regular skipper Rohit who will miss the opening test. While answering to number of questions from the media, Bumrah was termed as a medium pace bowler in one of the questions asked.

Bumrah in his reply reminded the press room that he has bowled at a speed of 150 kmph before and should be considered a fast bowler. He said, "Medium pace yaar, 150 daala hai maine, fast bowler bol sakte ho (Medium pace, my friend, I have bowled at 150 speed, you can call me fast bowler),"

Jasprit Bumrah warns Australia

Bumrah sent a strong message to Australia asking them to not take India lightly in the first Test of the five-match series. He said, “We are very well prepared because we came here early. We got some time to spend at WACA. A lot of youngsters are coming here for the first time. But when we came here for the first time, we got less time than this, and we ended up winning the series."

FPJ Shorts
World Hello Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme, And All You Need To Know
World Hello Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme, And All You Need To Know
'Safe For Indian Girls To Wear Anything?': Kolkata Model Asks People At India Gate After Her Towel Dance Video Goes Viral
'Safe For Indian Girls To Wear Anything?': Kolkata Model Asks People At India Gate After Her Towel Dance Video Goes Viral
Waves OTT: Content In 12 Languages And More, Here Is What You Need To About This New Launch From Prasar Bharti
Waves OTT: Content In 12 Languages And More, Here Is What You Need To About This New Launch From Prasar Bharti
AILET 2025 Registration Fee Payment Extended; Final Deadline At 2 PM Today; Details Inside
AILET 2025 Registration Fee Payment Extended; Final Deadline At 2 PM Today; Details Inside

"We always believe and have confidence in our side. Whenever we play, whatever the situation might be, So yes, in terms of preparations, we are in a very good place. And then now it’s all about being mentally switched on, and we are looking to do that, and hopefully things will fall into place."

India's schedule for the five-match test series against Australia

1st Test: November 22-26, Perth

2nd Test: December 6-10, Adelaide

3rd Test: December 14-18, Brisbane

4th Test: December 26-30, Melbourne

5th Test: January 3-7, Sydney.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Yaar 150 Daala Hai Maine': Jasprit Bumrah Gives Witty Answer To Being Addressed As Medium Pace...

'Yaar 150 Daala Hai Maine': Jasprit Bumrah Gives Witty Answer To Being Addressed As Medium Pace...

'Baba Ki Jay Ho Thoda Gyan Apne Future...': Mohammed Shami Takes Jibe At Sanjay Manjrekar For IPL...

'Baba Ki Jay Ho Thoda Gyan Apne Future...': Mohammed Shami Takes Jibe At Sanjay Manjrekar For IPL...

Real Madrid To Auction Bernabeau Lockers Owned By Vinicius Jr, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham &...

Real Madrid To Auction Bernabeau Lockers Owned By Vinicius Jr, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham &...

Deepika Stars With Solitary Goal, India Retain Women's ACT Hockey Title With Win Over China

Deepika Stars With Solitary Goal, India Retain Women's ACT Hockey Title With Win Over China

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Team India Cricketer Shreyas Iyer Casts Vote; Shares Pic On Social Media...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Team India Cricketer Shreyas Iyer Casts Vote; Shares Pic On Social Media...