AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'Only You Could Do This', Virat Kohli Lauds His RCB Teammate Glenn Maxwell After Spectacular Knock

Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli joined in the bandwagon, praising Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for his breathtaking knock against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli took to his Instagram account and posted a story for his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, labelling him as a 'freak'.

Maxwell lit up the Wankhede Stadium as he played an innings for the ages to script a three-wicket victory for Australia and put them in the semi-finals. The Victorian walked out at the crease in the 9th over of the innings when Azmatullah Omarzai was on a hat-trick. The Men in Yellow slipped to 91-7 at one stage, but Maxwell ensured to get his team over the line even as he played through pain.

Below is Virat Kohli's Instagram story for Maxwell:

Virat Kohli's story. | (Credits: Instagram)

Glenn Maxwell becomes the first Aussie double-centurion in ODIs:

By hitting a six to reach his double-century, Maxwell surpassed Shane Watson's 185 to become the highest individual scorer for Australia in ODIs. The Victorian later revealed that the innings will sink in after a few days and wants to focus more on recovery after multiple strains.

As quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald, the 35-year-old said:

"It's pretty cool. It’s so fresh at the moment. I’m a bit numb to it. It was great. It was great fun. It just felt like it was me and Patty (Cummins) just having fun out there. I’ll probably reflect a little bit more over the next few days and hopefully, recover and get some movement back in my hamstrings and calves, but it’s a bit sore at the moment."

Australia are likely to lock horns with South Africa in semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.