 AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'Only You Could Do This', Virat Kohli Lauds His RCB Teammate Glenn Maxwell After Spectacular Knock
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'Only You Could Do This', Virat Kohli Lauds His RCB Teammate Glenn Maxwell After Spectacular Knock

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'Only You Could Do This', Virat Kohli Lauds His RCB Teammate Glenn Maxwell After Spectacular Knock

Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and lauded Maxwell for his tremendous knock against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli joined in the bandwagon, praising Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for his breathtaking knock against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli took to his Instagram account and posted a story for his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, labelling him as a 'freak'.

Maxwell lit up the Wankhede Stadium as he played an innings for the ages to script a three-wicket victory for Australia and put them in the semi-finals. The Victorian walked out at the crease in the 9th over of the innings when Azmatullah Omarzai was on a hat-trick. The Men in Yellow slipped to 91-7 at one stage, but Maxwell ensured to get his team over the line even as he played through pain.

Below is Virat Kohli's Instagram story for Maxwell:

Virat Kohli's story.

Virat Kohli's story. | (Credits: Instagram)

Glenn Maxwell becomes the first Aussie double-centurion in ODIs:

By hitting a six to reach his double-century, Maxwell surpassed Shane Watson's 185 to become the highest individual scorer for Australia in ODIs. The Victorian later revealed that the innings will sink in after a few days and wants to focus more on recovery after multiple strains.

As quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald, the 35-year-old said:

"It's pretty cool. It’s so fresh at the moment. I’m a bit numb to it. It was great. It was great fun. It just felt like it was me and Patty (Cummins) just having fun out there. I’ll probably reflect a little bit more over the next few days and hopefully, recover and get some movement back in my hamstrings and calves, but it’s a bit sore at the moment."

Australia are likely to lock horns with South Africa in semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Read Also
AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'It's Probably The Greatest ODI Innings Ever', Pat Cummins In Awe Of Glenn...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'Only You Could Do This', Virat Kohli Lauds His RCB Teammate Glenn Maxwell...

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'Only You Could Do This', Virat Kohli Lauds His RCB Teammate Glenn Maxwell...

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Glenn Maxwell Shatters Records As He Plays Through Pain To Stun Afghanistan

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Glenn Maxwell Shatters Records As He Plays Through Pain To Stun Afghanistan

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Crowd At Wankhede Stadium Chants 'Maxwell, Maxwell' After All-Rounder's...

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Crowd At Wankhede Stadium Chants 'Maxwell, Maxwell' After All-Rounder's...

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'It's Probably The Greatest ODI Innings Ever', Pat Cummins In Awe Of Glenn...

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'It's Probably The Greatest ODI Innings Ever', Pat Cummins In Awe Of Glenn...

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Mitchell Starc Suffers Brain Fade, Doesn't Review Caught-Behind Dismissal Even...

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Mitchell Starc Suffers Brain Fade, Doesn't Review Caught-Behind Dismissal Even...