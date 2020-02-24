Asian Wrestling Championships: Jitender Kumar ensures India a medal

New Delhi: Indian grappler Jitender Kumar ensured a medal for the country after winning the semifinal bout of the Asian Wrestling Championships here at KD Jadhav Wrestling Hall on Sunday.
In the semifinal, Jitender defeated Mongolia's Sumiyabazar Zandanbud 2-1 and progressed to the final in the 74kg category. He will now compete for the gold medal clash.
Jitender managed to outclass his Thai opponent Prinya Chamnanjan 10-0 in the qualification bout.
In the 61kg category semifinal, Rahul Aware lost to Zholdas Beko 5-3 and will now fight for the bronze medal. He has secured a win in the qualification bout against Pakistan's Muhammad Bilal 5-1.
In the 86kg category, Deepak Punia faced a 4-1 defeat against Japan's Shutaro Yamada in the semifinal. Punia will now fight for the bronze medal.
In the 125kg category repechage, Satender won his qualification bout but later lost to F Anakulov 12-1.
In the 92kg category quarterfinal, Uzbekistan's Ajiniyaz Saparniyazov outclassed Somveer in 24 seconds by 10-0.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)