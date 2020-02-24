Asian Wrestling Championships: Jitender Kumar ensures India a medal

New Delhi: Indian grappler Jitender Kumar ensured a medal for the country after winning the semifinal bout of the Asian Wrestling Championships here at KD Jadhav Wrestling Hall on Sunday.

In the semifinal, Jitender defeated Mongolia's Sumiyabazar Zandanbud 2-1 and progressed to the final in the 74kg category. He will now compete for the gold medal clash.

Jitender managed to outclass his Thai opponent Prinya Chamnanjan 10-0 in the qualification bout.

In the 61kg category semifinal, Rahul Aware lost to Zholdas Beko 5-3 and will now fight for the bronze medal. He has secured a win in the qualification bout against Pakistan's Muhammad Bilal 5-1.

In the 86kg category, Deepak Punia faced a 4-1 defeat against Japan's Shutaro Yamada in the semifinal. Punia will now fight for the bronze medal.

In the 125kg category repechage, Satender won his qualification bout but later lost to F Anakulov 12-1.

In the 92kg category quarterfinal, Uzbekistan's Ajiniyaz Saparniyazov outclassed Somveer in 24 seconds by 10-0.