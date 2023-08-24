 Asian Games 2023: Qasim Akram To Lead As Pakistan Shaheens Confirm Squad
Asian Games 2023: Qasim Akram To Lead As Pakistan Shaheens Confirm Squad

Asian Games 2023: Qasim Akram To Lead As Pakistan Shaheens Confirm Squad

Pakistan have confirmed the squad for the upcoming edition of the Asian Games, with Qasim Akram set to lead them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Pakistan won the Emerging ACC Asia Cup squad. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan Cricket Board, on Tuesday, confirmed the squad for the 19th Asian Games set to take place in Hangzhou, China, with all-rounder Qasim Akram confirmed as captain. According to the tournament's rule, the Shaheens will get a direct entry into the quarter-finals, slated to be held on October 3rd and 4th.

Squad: Qasim Akram (captain), Omair Bin Yousuf (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Rohail Nazir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Qadir.

Non-traveling reserves – Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan Niazi and Mubasir Khan

