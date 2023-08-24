Asian Games 2023: Qasim Akram To Lead As Pakistan Shaheens Confirm Squad

Pakistan won the Emerging ACC Asia Cup squad. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan Cricket Board, on Tuesday, confirmed the squad for the 19th Asian Games set to take place in Hangzhou, China, with all-rounder Qasim Akram confirmed as captain. According to the tournament's rule, the Shaheens will get a direct entry into the quarter-finals, slated to be held on October 3rd and 4th.

Squad: Qasim Akram (captain), Omair Bin Yousuf (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Rohail Nazir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Qadir.

Non-traveling reserves – Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan Niazi and Mubasir Khan

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)