Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Compound Archery Team Wins Gold After Beating South Korea In Final

Hangzhou: Indian men's compound team of Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar South Korean team in the final to clinch the gold at the Asian Games 2023 in China on Thursday.

The Indian team toppled South Korean team of Joo Jaehoon, Yang Jaewon and Kim Jongho 235-230 to clinch the top prize in the men’s compound event.

En route to gold medal win, the Indian trio defeated Chinese Taipei 235-224 in the semifinal after registering a 235-221 against Bhutan in the quarterfinal.

Moreover, India is assured of gold and silver medals in the Compound Men's Individual event with World Champion Ojas and compatriot Abhishek set to meet summit clash on Saturday.

Earlier today, the women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur bagged a gold medal.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)