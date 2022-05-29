e-Paper Get App

Asia Cup cricket: Sri Lanka officials to propose for transfer of venue, likely to meet ACC chief Jay Shah

PTIUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
BCCI president Sourav and Secretary Jay Shah (L) |

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is expected to propose to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to shift the Asia Cup, scheduled from August 27 to September 11, out of the country as the island is currently reeling under the economic and political crisis.

The SLC will convey the request to ACC president Jay Shah during their meeting on the sidelines of the IPL final on Sunday. A few members of the cricket board including its president Shammi Silva, are already in Ahmedabad for the summit clash.

It has been learnt that many multiple members of the ACC have said a final decision has not yet been taken but did not rule out the possibility.

"I will have to check, the final decision has not yet been taken," a non-SLC member of the ACC told Cricbuzz.

Notably, Shah had previously mentioned that he has been in touch with the SLC officials. Clarity on the whole matter is expected in the next few days.

The general impression is that the tournament cannot be staged in Lanka in the current scenario and in that case United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bangladesh are the potential alternatives with the former tipped to be the frontrunner. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and UAE will be taking part in the tournament.

However, SLC has no plans to cancel or move its bilateral engagements against Australia and Pakistan. The Australian team will be landing in the island nation in a few days' time.

Read Also
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to host Sri Lanka Cricket office-bearers in IPL 2022 final on May 29; Asia...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsAsia Cup cricket: Sri Lanka officials to propose for transfer of venue, likely to meet ACC chief Jay Shah

RECENT STORIES

'AAP govt must be dismissed': Amarinder Singh, others react after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala...

'AAP govt must be dismissed': Amarinder Singh, others react after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala...

Thane: Pay tax till June 15 and avail 10% discount, TMC's offer to citizens

Thane: Pay tax till June 15 and avail 10% discount, TMC's offer to citizens

Sidhu Moosewala murdered: Nobody involved will be spared, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Sidhu Moosewala murdered: Nobody involved will be spared, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mumbai witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases, 375 fresh infections reported

Mumbai witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases, 375 fresh infections reported

Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope urges people to wear masks after cases of Omicron sub-variants found in...

Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope urges people to wear masks after cases of Omicron sub-variants found in...