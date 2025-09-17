Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Yousuf’s Christian Wedding Pics Before Converting To Islam Viral Amid Row Over Calling Suryakumar Yadav ‘Suar’

Image: X

Fans circulated Mohammad Yousuf's marriage picture as a Christian on social media after the former Pakistan player gave bizzre explanation over calling India's Suryakumar Yadav a 'pig' during a heated TV debate. During the TV discussion, Yousuf appeared to have deliberately mispronounced Suryakumar Yadav’s name even as the presenter tried to correct his pronunciation. Yousuf repeated the slur before going on to criticise the rest of the Indian team.

Fans share Mohammad Yousuf's wedding picture

Yousuf got married to Tania before the couple converted to Islam to become Mohd Yousuf and Fatima back in 2005. Youhana told reporters he had converted of his own free will, after attending regular preaching sessions of Tablighi Jamaat, Pakistan's largest non-political religious grouping, which includes among its members Youhana's former Pakistan team-mate, Saeed Anwar

Mohammad Yousuf explains the pig remark

Yousuf faced severe backlash online for his derogatory remark against Suryakumar after Pakistan were thrashed in their Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday. As fans questioned his ability to keep the discourse respectful, the former batter claimed he had not meant any disrespect to any sportsman who plays for his country with passion and grace.

The ex-pakistan batter also accused former India pacer Irfan Pathan of once abusing Shahid Afridi in an interview and criticised Indian media and fans for allegedly praising Irfan at the time.

Taking to X he wrote, "I didn’t mean any disrespect to any sportsman who plays for his country with passion and grace, but why were the Indian media and people praising Irfan Pathan when he said that Shahid Khan Afridi was barking like a dog? Shouldn’t that have been rejected by everyone who talks about dignity and respect?"