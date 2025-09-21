Asia Cup 2025: Did Fakhar Zaman Complain To Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson About His Dismissal In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash?

Fakhar Zaman was unhappy with his dismissal. | (Credits: X)

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman had supposedly complained to head coach Mike Hesson over his debatable dismissal against Team India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Stadium. A picture of the same has surfaced on social media as Zaman was seemingly involved in a heated chat while walking away to the dressing room.

The dismissal occurred in the third over and the second bowled by Hardik Pandya, who delivered a slower ball. The left-handed batter got deceived and edged to Samson behind the stumps, who came forward to take the catch. The third umpire was convinced and ruled it out but Zaman was shocked at the decision and hit his pad with the bat on his way to the pavilion.

Suryakumar Yadav had won the toss in the Super 4 clash

Salman Agha had won the toss in the previous game against India in Asia Cup 2025 but it has now fallen in favour of Suryakumar Yadav, who has opted to bowl first. The 35-year-old announces that Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy have returned to the playing XI, while the Men in Green have drafted in Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat for Hassan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris (WK), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

At the time of writing this, Pakistan had lost four wickets, with Sahibzada Farhan the latest to perish for 58 off 45 deliveries. Pakistan had suffered a humiliating seven-wicket loss in the Group stage clash at the same venue as the Men in Blue needed only 15.5 overs to chase down 128.