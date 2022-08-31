Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli's heartwarming gesture towards a fan leaves netizens in awe

Virat Kohli | PTI

Virat Kohli made a return to India team during the five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 encounter in Dubai on Sunday, August 28.

Kohli looked scratchy at the start and kept the opposition bowlers at bay and scored a crucial 35 off 34 deliveries to the delight of his fans. The 33-year-old then made a fan simle off-field too.

In a video doing the rounds of social media, a teenage cricket fan was seen running towards the players for an autograph as the players entered the cricket stadium. As the fan breached the security, one of the guards caught the kid and began to take him away.

Witnessing that, Kohli intervened and asked the guard to let the kid go. The former India skipper then signed an autograph for the kid and posed for a selfie.

He has been lauded by the netizens for his heart-touching gesture.

Here are few reactions

