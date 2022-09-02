Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka players do Nagin dance after thrilling win over Bangladesh, watch

Former champions Sri Lanka held their nerve to qualify for Super Four of the Asia Cup 2022 with a thrilling two-wicket win over Bangladesh in a crucial Group B match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

After the match, Sri Lankan players celebrated the win with a special dance. The players from the Island nation broke into Nagin dance to the despair of the Bangladeshi players.

Earlier, Sri Lankan players had mocked Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy 4 years ago. The Nagin dance led by Dimuth Karunaratne went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan qualified for Super 4 from Group B, it was the end of the tournament for Bangladesh, who lost both their matches.

On the other hand, India have qualified for Super Four from Group A and the winner of the clash between Pakistan and Hong Kong on Friday will take the final slot.

