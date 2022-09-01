e-Paper Get App

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets, progress to Super 4s of Asia Cup

Sent into bat, Bangladesh scored 183 for seven but Sri Lankan overhauled the target with four balls to spare, reaching 184 for eight.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
AP

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by two wickets in their final group league game to progress to the Super Fours of the Asia Cup here on Thursday.

Sent into bat, Bangladesh scored 183 for seven but Sri Lankan overhauled the target with four balls to spare, reaching 184 for eight.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis made 60, while skipper Dasun Shanaka scored 45.

Ebadat Hossain was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with figures of 3/51.

Afif Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with a 22-ball 39, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz made 38. Mosaddek Hossain propped up the total with 24 not out off 9 balls.

Chamika Karunaratne returned with figures of 2/32, while Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva scalped 2/41.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 183 for 7 in 20 overs (Atif Hossain 39, Mehdiy Hasan Miraz 38; Chamika Karunaratne 2/32).

Sri Lanka: 184 for 8 in 19.2 overs (Kusal Mendis 60, Dasun Shanaka 45, Ebadat Hossain 3/51).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsSri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets, progress to Super 4s of Asia Cup

RECENT STORIES

Repeat Blow: Moody’s cuts India’s 2022 GDP projection

Repeat Blow: Moody’s cuts India’s 2022 GDP projection

Mumbai: Byculla zoo welcomes people on Wednesday, sees over 7K visitors

Mumbai: Byculla zoo welcomes people on Wednesday, sees over 7K visitors

Hooda-Azad meeting triggers rumblings in Haryana Congress

Hooda-Azad meeting triggers rumblings in Haryana Congress

Private school teachers now entitled to gratuity

Private school teachers now entitled to gratuity

Top Indian firms in talks with US to enter renewable energy

Top Indian firms in talks with US to enter renewable energy