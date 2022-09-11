e-Paper Get App
Asia Cup 2022: SL beat Pakistan by 23 runs to clinch title

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 11:39 PM IST
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the Asia Cup 2022 final in Dubai on Sunday.

Sri Lanka posted 170 for six after being put in to bat.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with 71 not out 45 off balls.

Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with three wickets.

In response, Pakistan could only manage 147 all out in 20 overs.

Brief scores

Sri Lanka in 20 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 71 not out; Haris Rauf 3/29) beat Pakistan 147 all out in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 55; Wanindu Hasaranga 3/27)

