Asia Cup 2022: R Jadeja's 35, Hardik Pandya's 33* power India to thrilling 5-wicket win over Pakistan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 11:57 PM IST
Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance powered India to a thrilling five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in an Asia Cup game on Sunday.

Pandya ended with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs while restricting Pakistan to 147 in 19.5 overs and then smashed 33 off 17 balls with the winning six in the last over bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz.

Ravindra Jadeja contributed with 35 off 29 balls.

When India bowled, senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had the best figures of 4 for 26.

When India chased, former skipper Virat Kohli scored 35 off 34 balls. Naseem Shah was Pakistan's best bowler with figures of 2/27.

Brief Scores

Pakistan 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Mohammed Rizwan 43, Hardik Pandya 3/25, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/26) lost to

India 148 in 19.4 overs (Hardik Pandya 33 no off 17 balls, Ravindra Jadeja 35 off 29 balls)

