Asia Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh abused on social media for dropping crucial catch; Indian fans defend him

In the 18th over of the match on Sunday, needing 34 runs, Asif Ali tried to sweep Ravi Bishnoi and it seemed like he would be returning to the pavilion. However, Singh dropped the straightforward chance and Ali survived to bring back the game in Pakistan's favour. He then received a lot of criticism from netizens.

Later, Arshdeep came on to bowl the final over of the match, he was unable to defend 7 runs of 6 balls. However, after the match was over Arshdeep was criticised on social media for dropping the catch.

In the end, Babar Azam's team won by five wickets. Arshdeep Singh, a young bowler, missed an opportunity to give Asif Ali a life off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi in the 18th over of the innings, which became the game's major talking point.

India must now win their matches against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan if they want to advance to the final of the Asia Cup 2022. The India-Pakistan Super 4 encounter on Sunday lived up to its promise as both sides fought out a thriller.

23 year old Arshdeep Singh is being labelled as a Khalistani just because he dropped a catch. Check his numbers, he had a better outing than all others. He is a superstar and the country is proud of him. #IStandWithArshdeep pic.twitter.com/BEv3xU13UQ — Rahul Tahiliani (@Rahultahiliani9) September 4, 2022

Pakistan defeated India in a cricket match. So-called nationalists have gone after a Sikh cricketer, blaming him for the defeat and calling him Khalistani. #IndiaVsPakistan — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 4, 2022

Arshdeep being called Khalistani just becoz he dropped a catch in today's match.



Now imagine if the catch was dropped by Awesh Khan.#INDvsPAK — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) September 4, 2022

Calling player khalistani who represent national team on the international platform just bcz he dropped a catch in the game.



Sick pic.twitter.com/vY1AXrPxXb — Lethal🇵🇸 (@fire_blade__) September 4, 2022

Virat Kohli and Harbhajan back Arshdeep

"Even when I played my first game against Pakistan in Champions Trophy, I played a bad shot and got out. Anyone can make mistakes under pressure. It is natural to feel bad. The team environment is great right now, credit for this goes to management and captain. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," said Kohli in a post-match press conference on Sunday.

"Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh. No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our 🇮🇳 boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD," Harbhajan tweeted.