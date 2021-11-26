Ashes 2021-22: Pat Cummins appointed as Australia Test captain; Steve Smith named his deputy

Pat Cummins was on Friday announced as the 47th Test captain of Australia with former skipper Steve Smith appointed as his deputy ahead of the high-voltage Ashes series, starting next month.

Taking to twitter, Cricket Australia wrote: "The 47th captain of the Australian men's Test cricket team! @patcummins30."

"Batter and former captain Steve Smith has been named vice-captain of the team," Cricket Australia wrote in another tweet.

The 47th captain of the Australian men's Test cricket team! @patcummins30 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/bM4QefTATt — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 26, 2021

"After an interview process with a five-person selection pane and ratification from the full board of Cricket Australia, Cummins today becomes the first fast bowler to be a full-time skipper of the Australian men's Test team, and the first bowler of any kind to captain the team since Richie Benaud," said Cricket Australia in a statement.

The development comes a week after Tim Paine stepped down as the captain of the Test team, following a sexting scandal.

"His appointment comes after Tim Paine sensationally resigned from the post last week following revelations of a sexting incident from 2017, leaving Australia without a captain less than three weeks out from the first Vodafone Ashes Test against England," statement further said.

Cummins who is currently the No.1 ranked Test bowler has said he is "honoured to accept the role" of the Test captain ahead of the Ashes.

"I am honoured to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer," Cummins said in a statement.

"I hope I can provide the same leadership Tim (Paine) has given the group in the past few years.

"With Steve and I as captains, a number of very senior players in this squad and some great young talent coming through we are a strong and tightly knit group.

"This is an unexpected privilege which I am very grateful for and am very much looking forward to."

The first Ashes Test match between Australia and England will be contested on December 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 09:23 AM IST