 AS Monaco Players Strip Down To Innerwear After Air Conditioner Failure Inside Aircraft Before Champions League Match Against Club Brugge; Video
The Ligue 1 side were due to travel to Bruges for their Champions League group stage opener against Club Brugge on Thursday night. However, travel plans were thrown into chaos leaving the team stuck in stifling conditions on the runway.

Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

AS Monaco players were caught in an unusual situation after their flight to Belgium was cancelled forcing many of them to strip down to just their underwear in a bid to beat the heat. The Ligue 1 side were due to travel to Bruges for their Champions League group stage opener against Club Brugge on Thursday night. However, travel plans were thrown into chaos when their aircraft experienced an air conditioning failure, leaving the team stuck in stifling conditions on the runway.

With no cool air circulating and temperatures soaring inside the cabin, several Monaco stars ditched their clothes in an attempt to stay cool. Footage shared by Monaco defender Jordan Teze on Snapchat showed a number of players lounging in just their underwear, using whatever they could to fan themselves.

Monaco Player face major trouble ahead of Champions League match

According to a report by Mirror some players were also seen half-naked on the tarmac after disembarking, still trying to cool off from the uncomfortable situation.

Despite the setback, manager Adi Hutter confirmed that the team would remain in Monaco overnight and travel to Belgium the following day. He insisted the situation wouldn’t derail their Champions League preparations and remains optimistic about starting the European campaign on a positive note.

Paul Pogba awaits Monaco debut

Paul Pogba is facing his own wait. The former Manchester United midfielder, who joined Monaco on a two-year deal this summer, is still working on regaining full fitness and has yet to make his debut for the club. Pogba has been rebuilding his career after his Juventus contract was terminated last year in the wake of a doping ban which was later reduced on appeal. Monaco will return to domestic action after their European clash, with a Ligue 1 fixture against Metz at the Stade Louis II this weekend.

