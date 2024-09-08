Aryna Sabalenka Is A WWE Champion: Wrestling Promotion Honours US Open Winner With Special Belt

Aryna Sabalenka | Credit: WTA /Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka finally got her hands on US open title after beating home favourite Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. In a special twist to the celebration, Sabalenka was also awarded a WWE Championship belt by the biggest wrestling promotion. Dazzling in red gown, Sabalenka was surprised and excited upon receiving the belt.

Sabalenka was unable to manage the belt around her waist. She laughed and said “I hold it this way right? this is, I mean crazy.” A WWE official suggested, “You should definitely wear it.”

However, Sabalenka revealed that the belt was very 'heavy'. WWE’s gesture impressed the Belarusian and she showed off the belt with absolute happiness. 'oh my God I like it,'

WTA’s social media page captioned the video “Every champion needs a belt #USOpen,”

Why are champions handed WWE belt?

The main reason behind handing WWE belts to champions from different sports is due to free publicity. Social media posts by the athletes themselves have driven huge traffic, connecting their brand with the excitement of these beloved stars. Many professional athletes are also wrestling fans, and owning a WWE belt can fulfill a childhood dream.

While the WWE belt was once a niche item, its association with high-profile athletes has opened up a new market. WWE has even struck deals with major American sports leagues, allowing fans to buy WWE-branded belts featuring team logos on official league websites. This move has greatly expanded WWE's reach and appeal.

Sabalenka's emotional speech after winning US Open

After a one sided win over her American Opponent, Aryna Sabalenka said “Oh my god. I’m speechless right now. So many times, I thought I was so close to winning this. It was a dream of mine. Finally, I got this beautiful trophy... it means a lot. It was a difficult couple of weeks. I know how tough it is to lose in the final Jessica. You’re showing amazing tennis. I’m more than sure you’re going to get one. Not one, maybe more but let’s start with one,”

Besides winning the trophy, Sabalenka also pocketed ₹30-crore ($3.6 million) prize money. Sabalenka’s lucrative prize brings her to Serena and Venus Williams’ list of highest earnings from WTA tours. Apart from the Williams sisters, names like Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka, Caroline Wozniacki, and Angelique Kerber.