'Heartbroken': Aryna Sabalenka Withdraws From Wimbledon 2024 Due To Shoulder Injury

Aryna Sabalenka |

Belarussian tennis player and World No.3 Aryna Sabalenka confirmed her withdrawal from the ongoing Wimbledon 2024. Earlier, the organizers of the Wimbledon Championships had announced Sabalenka decided to opt out of the Grand Slam tournament owing to her shoulder injury.

A day after the organizer announced her ruling out of the Wimbledon 2024, Aryna Sabalenka took to her Instagram handle to confirm about the same. The 26-year-old stated that she is heartbroken to rule out of the tournament as her shoulder has not been 'cooperating'. The Belarussian player revealed that her team advised her not to play the tournament as the shoulder injury might get worse.

“Heartbroken to have to tell you all that I won’t be able to play The Championships this year. I tried everything to get myself ready but unfortunately my shoulder is not cooperating." Sabalenka wrote on her Instagram story.

“I pushed myself to the limit in practice today to try my best, but my team explained that playing would make things much worse. This tournament means so much to me and I promise I’ll be back stronger than ever next year," she added.