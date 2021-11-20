e-Paper Get App

Sports

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 10:25 PM IST

Milkha Singh's birth anniversary: Artist makes 3D portrait to pay tribute to 'Flying Sikh'

FPJ Web Desk
Milkha Singh | File photo

Varun Tandon, a visual artist, made a three dimensional portrait of athlete Milkha Singh in Chandigarh on Saturday on account of his birth anniversary. He was born on November 20, 1929.

Singh is the only athlete to win gold at 400 metres at the Asian Games as well as the Commonwealth Games. He also won gold medals in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games.

In June earlier this year, Singh breathed his last due to COVID-19.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 10:22 PM IST
