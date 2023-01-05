Arshdeep Singh breaks unfortunate record for most no-balls bowled by an Indian in T20Is

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh on Thursday achieved an unwanted record during the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune. The left-arm pacer has now bowled the most no-balls by an Indian in T20 international cricket.

Arshdeep has bowled 14 no-balls in T20Is, including five in the ongoing match. He now leads the list ahead of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (8) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (5).

Arshdeep, who made a return to the Indian T20I side after November last year, bowled three no-balls in his first over and two in his second to finish with figures of none for 37 runs from his two overs.

Barring Arshdeep, Indian bowlers had erred just 11 times in 469.2 overs in all T20Is before this game whereas Arshdeep alone now has 14 from 75.1 overs.

Veteran India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik blamed it on lack of match practice as Arshdeep was playing his first international game since the New Zealand tour in November, 2022.

"You've got to feel for Arshdeep Singh , just lack of match practice . It's never easy," Karthik tweeted.