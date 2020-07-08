Arsenal legend Martin Keown sees Mesut Ozil being 'paid off', says it's about 'protecting the next generation'

German midfielder Mesut Ozil is proving to be a financial burden for Arsenal with his £350,000-a-week wage.

The 31-year-old was once again left out of Arsenal's line-up against Leicester City on Tuesday, July 7. Ozil is yet to start for the team ever since the Premier League resumed last month after the COVID-19 hiatus that brought the entire sporting world to a halt.

With that said, Ozil will reportedly be offloaded this summer. Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes the midfield maestro doesn't have a future at the club.

"I think really this summer now they may see the player being paid off, because I think now it’s about protecting the next generation," he said.

"I think it’s a real shame, because he had a magnificent talent, but if you’re not prepared to work hard out of possession for the team, then you don’t get to play in the new Arsenal at the moment and that’s what Arteta is all about.

"Work ethic comes first and then everything else is a bonus you play from there.

"Clearly he’s not seeing enough on the training pitch."

Arsenal's last fixture ended in a draw against Leicester City who are now placed fourth in the Premier League. With Manchester United in fifth place with 55 points, and in their best form, Leicester City may have a tough competition ahead of them.