Army Day 2020: Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir laud the efforts of Indian Army

The nation is celebrating Army Day on Wednesday and saluting the brave soldiers of the country. On Army Day, which is celebrated on every January 15, not only politicians and heads of states but also sports personalities lauded the efforts of the Indian Army.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: "Wishing our Indian Army personnel and their families a happy Army Day. We thank our jawans for their selfless service to the nation. Jai Hind! #ArmyDay."