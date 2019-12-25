Argentine legend thinks 2022 World Cup will me Messi's 'last chance'

Former Argentina star midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron says he still believes Qatar 2022 could represent the last chance for compatriot Lionel Messi to win a World Cup trophy.

"The 2022 Qatar World Cup may be his (Messi) last chance. As the last chance, he will have to see how to reach the goal," Veron told Xinhua during his recent China tour.

Being a brand ambassador for the inaugural FISU University World Cup, which was held in southeast China's Fujian province between November 21 and December 1, Veron unveiled the trophy for the tournament.

"For me it is a new experience, especially seeing boys and girls who are not going to have the possibility of playing at the FIFA World Cup. It is an important university championship," said the 44-year-old.

Veron now serves as the chairman of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata football club. He successfully persuaded compatriot Javier Mascherano to join the home team after serving out his contract with Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune. "We are good friends. Javier wants to take care of his family," explained Veron.

The former Argentina international, who had 73 caps for the country, also voiced support for former teammate Mauricio Pochettino, who was replaced by Jose Mourinho as manager of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur last month.

"Football, in a way, is ungrateful. For me, Mauricio did a great job at Tottenham, but many times they demand results. Now it's up to Jose Mourinho, another great coach. Hope he has more luck," he said.