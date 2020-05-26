Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero reveals he received 'death threats' after 2018 Fifa World Cup blunder against Croatia

Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero has revealed that he received 'death threats' following his blunder in the group stage fixture against Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Caballero's attempted chip in the 53rd minute of their match against Croatia reached striker Ante Rebic and he sent the ball into the back of the net. Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric inflicted heavy damage on the Lionel Messi side as the midfielder bagged a brace which resulted in a 3-0 defeat for Argentina.

The Chelsea goalkeeper clarified his 'mistake' saying that he wasn't going for the chip.

"With the mistake for Croatia's goal I went to lift it to give it to Toto Salvio, but I hit the ground," Caballero told TNT Sports as per Daily Mail.

"The ball had an unexpected effect and it went to Rebic. Everyone thought I wanted to chip it but it wasn't like that; I never hit a ball like that in my life.

"I wanted to lift it and hit it long because the two strikers were coming. The day after my mistake at the World Cup, everyone had my number. I did not have a good time," he added.

"Very extreme messages were sent to me, including death threats. And they made me think a lot about my family and my future."

However, Argentina managed to progress into the round of 16 stage but were shown the exit by France in a 3-4 goal fest between the teams. Meanwhile, Croatia's brilliant run in the World Cup ended with a heartbreaking 2-4 loss against France in the finals at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia.