Argentina comeback to hold Germany 2-2

Berlin: Argentina bounced back from two goals down to play out a 2-2 stalemate with Germany on the road to an international test match in Dortmund.

On Wednesday, Germany looked like they would definitely be the winner until substitute Lucas Alario halved the deficit at the hour mark before setting up the equaliser in the closing period to silence the 45,197 spectators at the Signal Iduna Park, reports Xinhua news agency.

The hosts' grabbed the reins from the kickoff and needed only 15 minutes to break the deadlock as Lukas Klostermann forced a turn over before assisting Serge Gnabry, who poked home the opener with the outside of the his boot from very close range into the far post corner.

Joachim Low's men dictated the pace and doubled the lead only seven minutes later after Kai Havertz made no mistake to tap home Gnabry's square pass from central position.

Germany should have added another goal to their lead at the half-hour mark but Marcel Halstenberg's free kick rattled only the woodwork.

Argentina got their first chance on target through Rodrigo de Paul, whose long-range effort got denied by the left post.

After the restart, Germany assumed control again as Luca Waldschmidt's volley missed the target before Emre Can was unable to beat Argentina goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin following a one-on-one in the 55th minute.

With their first clear-cut opportunity of the second half, Argentina pulled one back out of the blue as Lucas Alario, who was fielded in the 62nd minute, headed home a cross from Marcos Acuna four minutes later.

The visitors gained momentum and pressed Germany into the defence as Leandro Paredes tested Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen before Alario came close to score his brace.

Argentina's efforts eventually paid off in the 85th minute when Alario's solo run and assist allowed substitute Lucas Ocampos to snatch the 2-2 equaliser into the top left corner.