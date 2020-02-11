Another electrifying era? The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson preps for WWE

Simone Johnson, The Rock's daughter has begun her preparation for WWE as confirmed by the wrestling franchise. Following her father's footsteps, this could be the beginning of yet another electrifying era from the Johnsons.

We have witnessed many second and third generation superstars in WWE - The Rock himself, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, The Usos and many others. Simone's entry will make her the first fourth-generation star to be a part of the franchise.

Johnson's father - The Rock, one of the baddies from the 90's era, her grandfather - late Rocky Johnson was the first African American to win a tag-team championship with partner Tony Atlas.

Her great-grandfather - "High Chief" Peter Maivia - from whom the greatest set of wrestlers the world ever witnessed started out.

Meanwhile, Johnson after confirming her entry into WWE took to Instagram sharing a picture of herself from the WWE Performance Center - where every wrestlers path begins.