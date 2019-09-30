Annu Rani qualifies for final in World Athletics Championships

DOHA: Top Indian woman javelin thrower Annu Rani qualified for the final round of the World Athletics Championships by smashing her own national record here on Monday.

The 27-year-old Annu sent the iron spear to a distance of 62.43m in her second round throw, bettering her earlier national record of 62.34m, which she achieved in March, to book a place for Tuesday's finals.

In the process, she became the first Indian to reach the finals of the women's javelin throw in the World Championships. Annu finished third in Group A and qualified for the finals as the fifth best performer of the qualification round.

Only two javelin throwers, Asian champion Lyu Huihui (67.27m) of China and Christin Hussong (65.29m) of Germany, could cross the qualification mark.