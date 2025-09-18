Andy Pycroft Cleared By ICC Amid Pakistan's Protest Over Handshake Incident: Reports

Image: Sony LIV/ X

After the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) dropped a startling statement claiming that match referee Andy Pycroft had apologised to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and Naveed Akram Cheema, the team manager and the International Cricket Council (ICC) expressed its willingness to investigate the violation of the Code of Conduct, the international board has cleared Pycroft of all allegations after finding him non-guilty of any offence, according to sources.

The controversy erupted when India opted to eschew shaking hands with Pakistan players after securing an imposing 7-wicket win in the rivalry clash in Dubai on Sunday at the ongoing Asia Cup. Pakistan swiftly responded and expressed its disappointment by pulling out of the post-match presentation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India's stance was linked to the strained relations between the two nations in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

The handshake imbroglio escalated after PCB lodged a complaint against Pycroft and accused him of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC laws relating to the spirit of cricket. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) blatantly refused to entertain Pakistan's request.

In response, the PCB threatened to pull out of their do-or-die fixture against the UAE on Wednesday and remained stationed at the hotel with less than an hour before the toss. The Pakistan team eventually left the hotel after getting the clearance, and the PCB released a statement to offer clarity on the matter.

According to sources, the ICC has denied Pakistan's claims about investigating the matter. The ICC has deemed Pycroft non-guilty of any offence. The former Zimbabwe cricketer apologised for the miscommunication, which the venue manager caused. PCB is pushing for an investigation but remains bereft of any proof to back their claims.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan board alleged that Pycroft had prohibited the India and Pakistan captains from shaking hands during the much-debated fixture. PCB also claimed that the incident was classified as a result of miscommunication by Pycroft. At the end, PCB alleged ICC's "readiness" to investigate the matter.

"ICC's controversial match referee Andy Pycroft has apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistani cricket team. Andy Pycroft had prohibited the captains of both teams from shaking hands during the India-Pakistan match. The Pakistan Cricket Board had strongly reacted to Andy Pycroft's action," PCB said in a statement on X.

"Andy Pycroft termed the incident on September 14 as a result of miscommunication and apologised. The ICC has expressed its readiness to investigate the violation of the Code of Conduct during the match on September 14," PCB concluded.

As of now, Pycroft is serving as the match referee for Pakistan's must-win group stage clash against the UAE.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)