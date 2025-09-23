Scary! Lewis Hamilton's Brother Nicolas Escapes Death After His Racing Car Catches Fire During Race; Video

Lewis Hamilton (L) with his brother Nicolas (R) | Image: Nicolas Hamilton/Instagram

Seven-time F1 World champion Lewis Hamilton's younger brother, Nicholas Hamilton, escaped unhurt after his car caught fire at Silverstone on Sunday, September 21. On the seventeenth lap of twenty-four, the 33-year-old Stevenage native was parked next to the Wellington Straight when his Un-Limited Motorsport Cupra Leon caught fire. Fortunately, Hamilton, who has cerebral palsy, managed to exit the Cupra without assistance.

The other drivers then circled behind the safety car as the race went on. In the BTCC opener, which Dan Lloyd won, Hamilton walked away unharmed as smoke came out from the vehicle.

Lewis Hamilton's brother escapes unhurt

Nicholas posted a snap of the dramatic pictures on Instagram with the caption, "What an amazing picture of a very disappointing & scary moment for me, my family & friends to start my Sunday at Silverstone. I was surprisingly very calm throughout the whole situation, trying to save the car from any further damage whilst keeping myself safe & I am so proud of myself on how I handled the situation."



He added,"After yesterday’s fire, there is a question mark on whether I will be driving for the last round of the season at Brands Hatch next weekend, but if I don’t get the opportunity to finish the season off, I want to thank absolutley everyone for getting behind me this year."

"Friends, family & sponsors for the continued love & support in helping me follow my dream & continue my journey. I personally feel I have been driving the best I EVER have driven in the BTCC to date & I am so proud of my progress this year."

Nicholas Hamilton's racing career

After nearly two years away from motorsport, Hamilton made a spectacular comeback in March. As Un-Limited Motorsport added a third vehicle for the season, Hamilton was revealed as a driver in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) in a Cupra Leon.

For a season-and-a-half, or 20 months, the younger half-brother of the seven-time Formula One champion had been without a seat. Prior to the team's dissolution in July 2023, he competed for Team Hard from 2021 to 2023.