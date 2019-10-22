Andy Murray rises in ranking

Paris: Former world number one Andy Murray was rewarded for his victory in Antwerp at the weekend, with another dramatic rise in the ATP rankings which were released on Monday.

The Scotsman, who is on the comeback trail after career-saving hip surgery, climbed 116 places to 127 following his 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Stan Wawrinka -- his first title in two years.

Murray, who has won three Grand Slam titles and spent 41 weeks at number one from November 2016 to August 2017, saw his ranking slip as low as 839 in July 2018 as his injured hip threatened to end his career.

ATP rankings (Pts)

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9,545

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,225

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,950

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,920

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,085

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,425

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,740

8. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,860 (+1)

9. K Khachanov (RUS) 2,785 (-1)

10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,575

127. Andy Murray (GBR) 4,42 (+116).