Andre De Grasse Soaks In Mumbai’s Energy Ahead Of Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026

Andre De Grasse | Instagram/tatamarathon

With the countdown to the 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 well and truly underway, event ambassador Andre De Grasse shared his excitement after arriving in India. The seven-time Olympic medallist said he immediately felt Mumbai’s vibrancy.

“It’s been less than 24 hours, but I’ve already felt the energy of the city. From my hotel, I could see the movement and life outside. It’s been very welcoming,” he said.

A Marathon That Blends Sport and Social Impact

A World Athletics Gold Label Race, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has evolved over two decades into India’s most iconic mass-participation sporting event. It is also the country’s largest sporting platform for philanthropy, raising millions for NGOs and social causes every year.

Longevity Built on Discipline and Resilience

Reflecting on his long career at the top, De Grasse spoke about handling both success and setbacks.

“I’ve experienced both extremes being on top of the world and then dealing with major injuries. You have to stay grounded, keep doing the right things, and keep working if you want to remain at the top,” he said.

From Borrowed Spikes to Olympic Glory

One of the most accomplished sprinters of his generation, De Grasse famously challenged Usain Bolt at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, he revealed athletics wasn’t part of a master plan.

“Before track, I played soccer and basketball. Track actually found me. I showed up wearing borrowed spikes and basketball shorts, with no idea what I was doing but that moment changed everything,” said the 31-year-old.

Read Also TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Top 5 Health Tests To Do Before Participating In The Mega Event

Overcoming Injuries and Giving Back

Speaking about his injury struggles between 2017 and 2018, De Grasse highlighted the importance of belief and support.

“My support system my mom, coaches, and therapists kept me going. I trusted the process and eventually returned to the podium,” he said.

That belief now fuels his Andre De Grasse Family Foundation, launched in 2018, which supports young athletes through sport and education. “I never wanted others to face the financial barriers I did,” he added.