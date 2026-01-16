'Dreaming Olympics?': Priyanka Chaturvedi Criticises India Open 2026 Conditions Amid Monkey Sighting & Pollution Concerns

Image: Priyanka Chaturvedi/dewismashes/X/Instagram

Indian politician and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi raised serious concerns over the conditions at the India Open Super 750 in Delhi, posting on X: “Dreaming Olympics? Creating world class infra? Bird droppings halting international badminton matches. Monkeys sighted in the stands. International Players withdrawing from the tournament in Delhi due to air pollution while some players speaking about lack of proper infrastructure.”

The India Open 2026, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, has come under scrutiny following unusual incidents, including a monkey spotted in the spectator gallery, sparking social media buzz and concern about venue safety. Tournament officials stated that play was not disrupted and reassured that measures are being taken to maintain a safe environment for athletes and spectators.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Compounding the issue, top Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen withdrew from the tournament, citing extreme air pollution in Delhi, a concern echoed by several other international players. Antonsen emphasized prioritizing health over competition, highlighting ongoing challenges with hosting international sporting events in the city’s current environmental conditions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chaturvedi’s post reflects broader criticism of infrastructure and preparedness for high-profile sporting events in India, calling attention to the need for world-class facilities and athlete-friendly conditions as the nation continues to host global competitions.

'Absolutely Shameless!': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Blasts WCL 2025 India-Pakistan Game, Questions BCCI & ICC

Indian politician and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has strongly criticized the participation of Indian cricketers in the upcoming World Championship of Legends 2025 (WCL), where India Champions are scheduled to face Pakistan Champions on July 20 in Birmingham. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chaturvedi voiced her outrage over what she termed a disregard for national sentiment amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a sharply worded tweet, Chaturvedi wrote, “Absolutely shameless! Hello GoI, what happened to no engagement with Pakistan? We don't have the Pahalgam terrorists yet but here we have an Indian side desperate to resume cricket matches with Pakistan. If nothing else at least think of those families who lost their loved ones in the terror attack. Hello @BCCI, @ICC – the blood money you’ll seek shows your moral bankruptcy.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Her remarks came in the wake of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which left the nation mourning. Chaturvedi expressed deep disappointment over what she perceives as a contradiction between India's diplomatic stance and its cricketing engagements. By calling out both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), she accused cricket authorities of prioritizing profits over principles and ignoring the emotional and moral implications of playing against Pakistan in the current context.

The WCL 2025 is a tournament featuring retired legends from various countries, and the upcoming India vs Pakistan match at Edgbaston has generated considerable buzz among cricket fans. However, Chaturvedi’s criticism highlights a continuing national debate over whether sporting ties should be maintained with Pakistan amid ongoing geopolitical and security concerns.

As of now, neither the BCCI nor the participating Indian players have responded to Chaturvedi's comments. The match is still set to take place as scheduled on July 20, but the political firestorm stirred by her tweet has added an intense backdrop to the otherwise nostalgic sporting event.