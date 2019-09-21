Amit Panghal loses finals, becomes first Indian to win silver at World Boxing Championships

Ekaterinburg: Amit Panghal on Saturday had to settle for a silver medal in the World Boxing Championships as he lost the final match to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov.

He is now the first Indian to win a silver medal in the World Boxing Championships. Zoirov defeated Pangal in the summit clash 5-0 in the 52-kg weight category.

Panghal on Friday had become the first Indian boxer to enter the finals of the championships. Hedefeated Saken Bibossinov 3-2 in the semi-finals in the 52-kg weight category.

Earlier on Friday, Manish Kaushik had to settle for the bronze medal as he lost 0-5 in the semi-final clash against reigning world champion Andy Cruz Gomez of Cuba.

With this, Kaushik joined Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017), to win the World Championships bronze for India.