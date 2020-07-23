'Always been Man United, F**ing W***ers': James Milner before Liverpool lifted Premier League trophy

James Milner, who lifted his third Premier League trophy, has accomplished everything a footballer dreams to achieve. From Champions League, Club World Cup, Super Cup, FA Cup, Community Shield to League Cup, Milner has done it all.

However, It was in 1990 that Liverpool last won a top-flight English title. It was also two years before Premier League came into play.

The Reds now have 19 English league titles, one lower than Manchester United's record of 20 titles.

Liverpool established themselves the most dominant team in the current season of the Premier League. With one of the best attacking trio - Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane - the Reds stood victorious for 18 games in a row.

While the entire team was quite dominating, the atmosphere at Anfield deserves equal credit. Liverpool's 'You'll never walk alone' anthem is heavily chanted at Anfield. With that said, the Reds have the record of 23 consecutive wins at home.

The Reds were on an unbeaten run for 44 matches, before losing their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid that was following by a sour defeat against Wolves in the Premier League.

While Liverpool could not beat Arsenal's record of going unbeaten the entire season, their win ratio is clearly better than the Invincibles from 2003-04 season.

Liverpool has 31 wins with one game in hand, and Arsenal ended the season with 26 wins and 12 draws.

But as Klopp's side looked forward to scripting a historic season, their efforts were put to an end when they dropped points on three occasions after securing the Premier League trophy.

And in doing so, they will now be unable to beat Manchester City's historic season that ended with 100 points.

However, the Reds have stayed unbeaten in every single home game this season. Their final Premier League fixture will be against Newcastle United on Sunday, July 26.