Running For Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026? Metro 3 To Start Services At 3.30 AM To Support Runners & Early Commuters | Know Schedule

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro 3, also known as Aqua Line, will be running extended train services to support runners and early commuters for the Mumbai Tata Marathon on Sunday, January 18.

Train Timing

The Aqua Line will begin operations much earlier than usual, ensuring runners can reach the starting point without difficulty. As per Mumbai Metro 3's schedule, the first Metro 3 train will depart simultaneously from Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade at 3.30 am. The second train service will leave from Aarey JVLR at 4.30 am, while from Cuffe Parade at 4.50 am.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai Metro 3 wrote, "Marathon Runners? We’ve got you covered! To support runners and early commuters during the Tata Mumbai Marathon, additional Metro train services will be operated on 18th January. Plan your journey, ride smart, and reach on time!"

What Time Will Marathon Begin?

The full marathon of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 will begin at 5.00 am from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, with runners covering the official distance of 42.195 kilometres before finishing at Mumbai Gymkhana on MG Road.