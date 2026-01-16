Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Prize Money: Asia's Richest Road Race Returns, Prize Pool Exceeds ₹3.5 Crore

Stakeholders unveil the route of Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 |

Mumbai is gearing up for an iconic return of the Tata Marathon this Sunday. More than 69,000 have registered to participate in the 15th edition of the event, and the organisers have raised the game with a hefty prize money pool. The Tata Mumbai Marathon is set to be Asia’s richest road race, with a total prize pool of well above ₹3.5 crore.

The battle for the top spot remains more enticing than ever. Procam International, the event promoters, have confirmed that the winners of the Men’s and Women’s Elite categories will each take home a staggering $50,000 (₹4.5 lakh approx). Monetary gains are set for top 5 overall finishers.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is highly incentivized for the participants, with focus on breaking records. For every record broken, an additional $15,000 (₹1.35 lakh approx). For Indian athletes, there are additional incentives. Top Indian finishers in both male and female categories receiving ₹5,00,000 each. A further ₹1,00,000 "Jackpot" is available for Indian runners who break the current Indian course records.

While the full marathon has the biggest bucks, there are no shortage of rewards for other categories. The top three finishers (men and women) fo the Tata Mumbai Half Marathon will receive ₹1,00,000, ₹75,000, and ₹60,000 respectively. Meanwhile, age-category winners in the 10K run can earn up to ₹15,000 for first place.

Beyond the cash prizes, every finisher of the 2026 Full Marathon will receive the unique Inspiration Medal. This consists of two interlocking medals: one for the runner to keep as a symbol of their achievement, and a second "Inspiration" medal to be gifted to the person who motivated them to cross the finish line.