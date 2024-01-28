'Already A Superstar': Pat Cummins And Shamar Joseph Exchange Jerseys After West Indies' Famous Win In Brisbane Test

Shamar Joseph and Pat Cummins. | (Credits: Instagram)

Australian captain Pat Cummins and West Indies quick Shamar Joseph exchanged jerseys after the tourists pulled off a famous win in the 2nd Test in Brisbane. Cummins took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself with Joseph, hailing him for his efforts at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Joseph played through pain and produced one of the most sensational bowling spells, finishing with 7 wickets to script a narrow eight-run win for the West Indies. In only his 12th over, the youngster claimed his 7th and final wicket of Australia's innings, claiming the Player of the Match award.

Joseph had suffered a toe injury on day 3 after copping a blow off Mitchell Starc's searing yorker, forcing him to stay off the field in the final session. However, it didn't take long for him to strike as he broke the 71-run stand between Cameron Green and Steve Smith by removing the former. His other wickets included that of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

"We were not good enough" - Pat Cummins

At the post-match presentation, Cummins admitted that Joseph was too good for them and that Australia should have achieved the 216-run target.

"He was right up for it and unfortunately, we were not good enough. We were confident coming today. Our efforts yesterday were really good, to have a very low total. [A target of] 200-odd was achievable."

Smith finally found his footing as an opener, but was left stranded at 91.