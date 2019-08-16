Alok Kumar takes on Abhay Kadne in the opener

Mumbai: Defending champion Punjab-based Alok Kumar (PSPB) will start the defence of title against Abhay Kadne of Maharashtra in Group-A match of the III Master’s National Snooker Championship, which gets underway at the MIG Club billiards hall here from tomorow. The event is being organised by MIG Club under the aegis of BSFI and BSAM.

Former National champion Geet Sethi who is drawn in Group-I is scheduled to play his first match against Sharad Kumar of Delhi on Sunday evening.

Maharashtra challenge will be spearheaded by Sarang Shroff and Cherag Ramakrishnan will also be seen in action on the opening day. Shroff is lined up to play two back-to-back matches against Gujarat cueists Rahul Agarwal and Amish in Group-J. Ramakrishnan takes on his state match Mithil Shinde in Group-G.

Ruke, Kapadia move ahead Pramod Ruke of Bombay Gymkhana and Bipin Kapadia of Parsee Gymkhana recorded easy second round victories in the Islam Gymkhana organised X Pro Snooker Classic tournament, at their billiards room.

The Bombay Gym marker Ruke faced little opposition from JVPG’s Uttam Dahikamble and raced to a comfortable 3-0 (49-08, 45-05 and 37-06) win.

Kapadia also enjoyed a relaxed outing against Pawan Tambe of Otters Club as he charged to a 3-0 (29-01, 30-15 and 31-15) victory to advance to the third round.

Results (Rd-2): LS Mhatrre (TSC) bt Akshay Wadkar (ASC) 3-0 (38-12, 44-31, 51-31); Suresh Mahadik (GSC) bt Peter Samuel (ICBTC) 3-0 (42-19, 29-19, 39-28); Pramod Ruke (Bombay Gym) bt Uttam Dahikamble (JVPG) 3-0 (49-08, 45-05, 37-06); Bipin Kapadia (Parsee Gym) bt Pawan Tambe (Otters Club) 3-0 (29-01, 30-15, 31-15); Ramesh Kasare (Khar Gym) bt Dattaram Joshi (MHC) 3-0 (40-05, 34-19, 49-11); Chandrakant Dehrikar (ARC) bt Arvind Jadhav (IG) 3-0 (54-23, 44-13, 37-03); Vishal Yelve (MCA) bt Jeet Gawde (SPG) 3-1 (32-27, 39-05, 00-41, 37-00); Sandeep Teli (Hindu Gym) bt Ajay Jadhav (IG) 3-2 (26-33, 23-49, 34-12, 32-19, 39-18).