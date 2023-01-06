e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAll India Snooker Open: Simranjeet Singh and Manav Panchal qualify for main draw

All India Snooker Open: Simranjeet Singh and Manav Panchal qualify for main draw

The All India Snooker Open 2023 is being played at the NSCI billiards hall

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 08:26 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: Displaying tremendous resilience and willpower Simranjeet Singh fought back from the brink of defeat to turn the tables on the experienced Sunil Jain snatching a tense 4-3 win in a keenly contested best-of-seven-frame second round match of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) organised Rs 13 lakh prize-money ‘Baulkline’ NSCI All India Snooker Open 2023, at the NSCI billiards hall on Thursday evening.

Read Also
NSCI All India Snooker Open: Amanullah Shaikh downs Ajinkya Yelve 4-3 in thrilling encounter
article-image

Simranjeet from the start played confidently and offered quite a strong challenge to his seasoned opponent Jain and narrowly lost the opening frame. Jain comfortably took the second before pocketing a close third to sit pretty with a 3-0 lead. However, Simranjeet was not prepared to throw in the towel and he also did not lose his focus as he steadily and gradually clawed his way back. On the other hand, Jain suddenly started to resort to safety tactics rather than going for his pots and Simranjeet fully exploited that situation and with small breaks accumulated the points and went on to successively win the remaining four frames to clinch a well-deserved victory with the frame scores reading 69-72, 53-85, 52-57, 61-51, 50-10, 73-46, and 53-20.

On the adjacent table, the experienced Manav Panchal enjoyed smooth sailing and cruised to a quick 4-0 win against Rahul Bisht in another second round encounter. Panchal potted confidently and seemed to be in a hurry as he quickly moved around the table during the breaks of 37 in the first frame and a superb run of 59 in the second as he carved out a fluent 58-15, 78-28, 51-18, and 95-7 victory without much ado.

In first round encounters, Rovin D’Souza was in full flow and after dropping the opening frame he recovered in grand fashion and constructed a break of 63 (third frame) and went on to defeat Punit Thakkar 3-1 (36-53, 54-29, 60-46, 79-1) to book a place in the second round.

Meanwhile, Vishal Gehani and Nitesh Madan did not encounter any problems easily winning their respective encounters. Gehani blanked Ronak Dedhia 3-0 (56-25, 64-49, 43-9), while Madan outplayed Mohasin Shaikh posting a 3-0 (61-16, 74-13, 104-3) victory.

Results – Round-1: Manav Panchal beat Rohit Yadav 3-0 (72-66, 77-24, 60-12); Rahul Bisht beat Mehraz Memon 3-2 (76-49, 63-23, 13-55, 34-67, 58-31); Zareer Shroff beat Vishal Yelve 3-1 (83-54, 83-52, 35-59, 60-39); Rovin D’Souza beat Punit Thakkar 3-1 (36-53, 54-29, 60-46, 79(63)-1); Vishal Gehani beat Ronak Dedhia 3-0 (56-25, 64-49, 43-9); Nitesh Madan beat Mohasin Shaikh 3-0 (61-16, 74-13, 104-3).

Round-2: Simranjeet Singh beat Sunil Jain 4-3 (69-72, 53-85, 52-57, 61-51, 50-10, 73-46, 53-20);  Manav Panchal beat Rahul Bisht 4-0 (58-15, 78(59)-28, 51-18, 95-7);

Read Also
NSCI All India Snooker Open: Devendra Joshi makes winning start
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'It's a crime': Hardik Pandya on Arshdeep Singh bowling no-balls in Ind vs SL 2nd T20

'It's a crime': Hardik Pandya on Arshdeep Singh bowling no-balls in Ind vs SL 2nd T20

Sri Lanka overcome Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav heroics to register first T20I win in India in 6...

Sri Lanka overcome Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav heroics to register first T20I win in India in 6...

Arshdeep Singh breaks unfortunate record for most no-balls bowled by an Indian in T20Is

Arshdeep Singh breaks unfortunate record for most no-balls bowled by an Indian in T20Is

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 16 runs despite Axar-Suryakumar's record...

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 16 runs despite Axar-Suryakumar's record...

Santosh Trophy football: Mumbai District’s Shravan Shetty to lead Maharashtra team

Santosh Trophy football: Mumbai District’s Shravan Shetty to lead Maharashtra team