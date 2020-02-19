MDFA League: Alistar guides Central Bank of India to victory

Riding on the four-goal strike by Alistar Anthony, Central Bank of India (CBI) ran away with a 8-0 win over Bank of India in an Elite Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Cooperage ground here on Wednesday.

Anthony’s teammates Gaurang Chavan struck two goals while Russel Galbano and Brandon D’Souza got one each to complete the rout.

Earlier, Iron Born CFCI scored a hard-fought 4-3 win over Companeroes SC in a high scoring match. Aman M. netted two goals and Armash Ansari and Aniket Gunjal scored one apiece to seal Iron Born’s victory, while Companeroes scored through Praniet Kadam who struck two goals and Jonathan Pinto one.

Results

Elite Div: Iron Born CFCI: 4 (Aman M 2, Armash Ansari, Aniket Gunjal) bt Companeroes SC: 3 (Praniet Kadam 2, Jonathan Pinto). Central Bank of India: 8 (Alistair Anthony 4, Gaurang Chavan 2, Russel Galbano, Brandon D’Souza) bt Bank of India 0.

Super Div: Iron Born CFCI Under-19: 2 (Mohammed Khatib 2) drew with Young Boys: 2 (Arif Ansari, Tabish Shaikh).