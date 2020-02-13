Ajinkya Jadhav- the star in making!

True to his name, Ajinkya which means ‘triumphant’, the lad from the village of Sakurde in Jejuri near Pune, has proved to be a champion in the making. He scored the first hat-trick of the 54th Bombay Gold Cup tournament, which concluded on Wednesday.

In a fine display of the skills that had been honed by Krida Prabodhini, Ajinkya scored three goals, as the Indian Navy went on to lift the championship for the first time with a 4-1 win against South Central Railways from Secunderabad.

Ajinkya has been playing the game for over eight years now and he made the most of it in this first major championship. “This is my first tournament in Indian Navy colours and I am happy I could contribute to the team's success,” said the 20-year-old, who has now been elevated from Sea 2 (sepoy) to the next grade in the Navy ranks. “I enjoy the game and that is why I make the most of it. Most importantly, the team has also played an important role in moulding me into the player I have become,” said Ajinkya, the son of farmer parents who live in Sakurde.

“He is a talented player but did not have the physique. We made sure he would gain this physique and he did so, in the past two years and it has paid off -- he is among the top players in the side,” the Indian Navy coach Ajay Kumar told Free Press Journal after the final.

"Ajinkya makes the most of it in the ring. In other words, he is an opportunist and the two goals he scored today (Wednesday), he was in the right place at the right time,” said his coach, describing his ward's playing ways.

Now, Ajinkya wants to don the Indian colours. "Like every player, I want to play for the country and will put in efforts to achieve that goal,” signed off the best forward of the tournament.