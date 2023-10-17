'Ajeeb Si Betaabi Hai Tere Bin': Shikhar Dhawan Video Calls His Son Zoravar After Divorce With Wife Aesha Mukerji

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been going through probably the toughest phase of his life but the man continues to keep a smile on his face despite suffering emotionally and mentally.

Dhawan lost his place in the Indian team around the same time he was going through a bitter divorce with his wife Aesha Mukerji, who had kept him away from his son Zoravar after the couple separated.

Shikhar & Aesha get a divorce

Dhawan was finally granted divorce by a Delhi court on grounds of cruelty by Mukerji after a long and ugly court battle in which she failed to prove anything against the cricketer.

Dhawan has also been granted rights to see his 9-year-old son Zoravar, who is still in Melbourne with Mukerji and her two daughters from her previous marriage.

But the father-son duo continue to maintain contact through video calls.

Dhawan took to social media to post a picture of his latest video call with Zoravar along with a heart-melting line from a poem by legendary write Gulzar.

“Ek Ajeeb Si Betaabi Hai Tere Bin, Reh Bhi Lete Hai Aur Raha Bhi Nahi Jaata,” Dhawan wrote alongside the picture.

Read Also Huge Relief For Shikhar Dhawan As Delhi Court Grants Divorce On Grounds Of Cruelty By Wife Aesha...

On the work front, Dhawan has fallen out of favour with the Indian team selectors but continue to maintain his fitness by playing local cricket and hitting the gym on a regular basis.

He's also keeping a tab on the Indian team which is currently playing in the ICC World Cup 2023 on home soil.

Dhawan watched India's first clash against Australia from the comfort of his home but would've been surely missing the chance to go out there and turn up in the blue jersey for the team himself.

Dhawan's India career all but over?

He was surprising ignored from India's Asian Games 2023 squad despite reports doing the rounds that he was going to lead the team.

The 37-year-old last played for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in March this year.

Dhawan has played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India since 2010 and amassed nearly 11,000 international runs across formats for the team.

He continues to play in the Indian Premier League where he leads the Punjab Kings franchise.